Shreveport’s Director of Economic Development Drew Mouton was fired from the job on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police confirm an investigation is underway involving former Shreveport Director of Economic Development Drew Mouton.

A spokesperson for the police department says the investigation was prompted by allegations brought to its attention regarding Mouton, but they will not confirm the nature of the allegations or potential charges. Sources tell NBC 6 News the allegations are criminal in nature.

Shreveport police say they are in the early stages of the investigation and if it is determined that a crime has occurred, arrests will be made and their findings will be forwarded to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Mouton was fired on October 28 amid allegations of misconduct in the workplace.

According to a statement released at that time by his attorney Allison Jones, Mouton was terminated from his position as Director of Economic Development “because of allegations made against him which he contends are false and defamatory.”

Sources tell KTAL NBC 6 News that Mouton had been under investigation for two months stemming from a complaint alleging sexual misconduct, retaliation, and racial discrimination in the workplace, as well as a second complaint made against Mouton involving allegations of a sexual nature.

Mouton’s attorney called the termination politically motivated and said they expect to take legal action.