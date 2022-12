SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon.

NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection.

Intersection of Kings, Creswell (Source: KTAL/KMSS) Kings, Creswell potential crime scene (Source: KTAL/KMSS) Kings, Creswell investigators near ditch (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property owner of a local business.

There was also a tow truck on the scene that recovered a damaged motorcycle.