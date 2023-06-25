SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers after he died following a heat-related injury while on duty.

SPD K9 Harrie (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

K9 Harrie and his handler Sgt. Jeff Hammer responded to a call to assist patrol officers on Saturday around 4:00 p.m. They joined in the pursuit of suspects that allegedly stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

During the pursuit, K9 Harrie suffered a heat-related illness and was rushed to the Animal Emergency Clinic & Intensive Care facility. Despite the emergency clinic staff’s efforts to save him, K9 Harrie died of his injury.

The seven-year-old Belgian Malinois served with the Shreveport Police Department since Jan. 1, 2018. Officials say he was thought to be a “lost cause” before he was assigned to Sgt. Hammer.

Hammer, along with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office K9 trainers, helped Harrie become a partner that excelled in his job. The SPD says Harrie became one of the most sought-after K9s in the area and assisted in training other police K9s.

SPD Chief Wayne Smith and the SPD would like to thank emergency clinic staff for their life-saving efforts and ask that everyone keep Sgt. Hammer in their thoughts and prayers.