SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department announced Friday that their main reporting line is down.

Officials say 911 is still fully operational and gave alternate numbers that can be used:

Investigations: 318-673-6955 Records: 318-673-7085 Community Oriented Policing Bureau: 318-673-6950 ABO: 318-673-6129 Property Room: 318-673-7140 Patrol Desk: 318-673-7223

The department says they do not have an estimated time for the main phone line, 318-673-7300, to be back in service.