SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Department’s heroic attempt to rescue two people trapped under rising waters at Hearne Ave. and Midway Ave. Saturday evening.

The road beneath the Union Pacific Railway Bridge was reportedly filled with ten to twelve feet of water.

First responders attempted to save two victims trapped inside a submerged vehicle.

Officials report that one man was rescued and examined by paramedics. The other man’s body surfaced briefly but went back underwater until it was found close to 3 A.M. Sunday morning.

Shreveport Police Department responds to the tragic situation, as they were on the scene.

“We did have one of our sergeants that responded to the scene, did actually make an attempt to save people from the water,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon, Shreveport Police Department. “He himself went into the water, however, he was unable to retrieve the victim in this case.”

Investigation reveals that the state-owned pumps responsible for draining the road were not activated due to a power outage from the storm.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office is working on a positive identification for the victim.