SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager missing since last week.

Fifteen-year-old juvenile Keyveana Taylor was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on March 1 in the 3200 block of Wagner St.

Keyveana is approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs. She wears her hair in burgundy and blonde braids and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information on where she is, contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3.