SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Officials said Alexia Bartholomew, 28, was last seen at her home in the 700 block of Highland Square Drive on Aug. 28.

Alexia Bartholomew missing since Aug. 28 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Bartholomew has brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs around 160 lbs.

If you have any information on where she is, contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3.