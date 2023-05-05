SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is left with facial injuries after an alleged encounter with the Shreveport Police Department.

Photos of James Edwards’s injuries began circulating on social media Tuesday after he was stopped while riding his bicycle. Edwards was left with multiple facial injuries that his attorney said required multiple surgeries to repair.

“It looks like something more than just a routine encounter between him and law enforcement took place,” Ronald Haley said.

Haley said the Edwards family and the people of Shreveport deserve transparency regarding this latest instance of alleged brutality toward citizens from law enforcement.

“The police have been silent up to this point, I’m not ready to point the finger and say somebody did anything right now. What I am willing to say is that it is quite suspicious for something that is completely routine. A routine summons ended up with somebody being hospitalized.”

Haley and Edwards’ family are calling for the body camera footage from all officers involved to be released as well as police reports and emergency services documents.

“If my client received those injuries on the hands of members of the Shreveport Police Department, then arrests need to be made.”

Haley believes the abrasions on Edwards’ face and forehead are consistent with blunt-force trauma.

“The abrasions on his face and forehead appear that he was drugged, appears to have very deep brush burns after the encounter.”

Edwards was charged with not having a front light on his bicycle and resisting.