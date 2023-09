SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man struck by a vehicle as he crossed Interstate 49 between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Southern Loop Monday morning has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner says Justin B. Mouser, 47, was killed at 5:54 a.m. after being struck by a southbound vehicle and dragged. He was deceased at the scene.

Mouser was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

The death remains under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office