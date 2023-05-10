SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport couple shares the terrifying events that unfolded as a shopping trip to Texas turned into a mass shooting nightmare.

As shoppers strolled through an outlet mall in Allen, Texas none suspected that nine people including the gunman would die that Saturday afternoon. Pastor of Bryan Temple Church of God Leroy Ealy and First Lady Jo Ann Ealy recalled their frightening experience.

“It was a nightmare and just something, that I keep hearing over and over in my mind, you know all of those gunshots at us but didn’t hit us which I know was a divine intervention from God that he didn’t hit us,” Jo Ann Ealy said.

Jo Ann Ealy said her husband Leroy saw everything.

“So my husband saw what he looked like, what he had, and even when he started firing when I heard the first shot, and then it started a whole lot of shots after that, and then we started running,” Jo Ann Ealy said.

Pastor Ealy described his fear as he tried to get himself and his wife to safety.

The last three shots he pointed in our direction he was shooting but I don’t know, it went over my head but I was zigzagging, trying to get her cause she was laying flat, but she was telling me to go go go, but I couldn’t leave her in that position because I thought she was shot in the back,” Leroy Ealy said.

They describe the horrifying moments as they waited to leave the restroom they were hiding in.

“It seemed like hours, like hours but I don’t think it was no more than 30 minutes to 40 minutes, Jo Ann Ealy said. “We were in the restroom hiding out and praying.”

When they were finally released Jo Ann described the scene after the gunman was pronounced dead.

“Well right there where we ran from, in front of H & M, the people that he turned to shoot they were laying like in pile, like right there by each other,” Jo Ann Ealy said.

The couple said they are happy to be alive and well but will continue to pray for the lives lost that afternoon.

“We are still praying for those victims as well as that gunman’s family,” Leroy Ealy said.