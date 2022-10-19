SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In addition to a drive-through petition that was set up on the corner of Pines and Buncombe Road earlier this week by concerned citizens, Pastor Denny Duron wrote a letter in hopes of preventing a Hustler Hollywood shop from coming to west Shreveport.

Hustler Hollywood plans to open on Financial Plaza at the old IHOP building near Huntington High School and an elementary school; near a space zoned for preschool.

Duron is a former Louisiana Tech quarterback, Chancellor at Evangel Christian Academy, and Senior Pastor at Shreveport Community Church.

In the letter obtained by KTAL late Wednesday afternoon, Duron addressed Mayor Adrian Perkins and posed the following questions.

“Do you know about your MPC giving the green light to place a Hollywood Hustler store in west Shreveport?

Do you know it’s around the corner from Huntington High School and next door to a vacant daycare building?

Do you know how repugnant this is to many of us who have raised or are raising families on the west side?

Do you know how embarrassing this is to those of us who want to make a great impression on the multiplied thousands of travelers on I-20 daily?

In a scathing excerpt from the letter, the pastor speaks directly to the decision-making or lack thereof of city leadership.

A butcher, baker, or candlestick maker gets a government appointment and suddenly they morph into the smartest people in the room. ‘You, the public, are misinformed. This Larry Flint brand of Hustler is harmless…’ We should be proud to have a neon sign with Hustler on it in our neighborhood. We should be open to a place that is so neighborhood friendly that only 20% of their inventory is porn related. I want to tell Mr. Clark that he is misinformed and has certainly jumped the gun in his judgment of the people the west side. We know what the Hustler brand is. Hustler is not Zara, or American Eagle, or Nike, or Chick-fil-A. We are not lacking in judgment sir, we are lacking in representation. Pastor Denny Duron

Duron continued by stating his son’s concerns for the potential sex shop neighbor. Stating that if the mayor and his administration can’t resolve this issue they can’t fix Shreveport.

In the full letter, Duron openly encourages Shreveport mayoral hopefuls who think they can fix this for the people of west Shreveport to reach out to him.