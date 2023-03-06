SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the Mudbug Madness Festival and Paddy in the Plaza to bring you the 2023 Pot of Gold Treasure Hunt, which will begin on Monday, March 6.

The treasure hunt clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night until the treasure is found, so be sure to watch!

The St. Patrick’s Day event will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3 pm – 11 pm and will feature food trucks, live music, and cold green beer. Stiff Necked Fools, Cowboy Mouth, and The Hollow Decks will provide musical entertainment.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.mudbugmadness.com.

Get your clue-hunting skills out; the winner will receive $1,000.

Clue #1

Spring is here, and there’s green all around. The Paddy in the Plaza treasure is ready to be found.

Springtime is grand, and so is our prize. A thousand dollars to you if you find where it lies.