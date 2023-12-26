SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – During the holiday shopping season, local and small businesses compete with large chain stores. For some, this can be a challenge.

“It’s too hard. It was so hard to have a shop,” said the owner of Enchanted Garden, Deb Cockrell

“A lot of them, ya know, closed their businesses. So I’m really glad we stayed. So this is a wonderful, wonderful year coming out of all the covid.”

Enchanted Garden has been open for more than forty years and has a loyal clientele.

“We always have music playing, and a lot of times, we’ll have a candle burning with a wonderful aroma, so they’ll smell that as they come in. Just the sights and sounds of an enchanted garden,” said Cockrell.

After thriving through the pandemic, the shop aims to be a spot for the community and make their customers feel like family, especially during holidays.

“They’ve just been so sweet at supporting us for forty-four years. And they’re like friends and family coming in. It’s not just just customers. So we treat them like family. We try to wrap their gifts for them. We try to have unusual things that you don’t see anywhere else. We treat them with cookies at the end, ” said Cockrell.

Empathizing with other local businesses, Enchanted Gardens supports and showcases other local creators.

Long-time shopper Heidi says they appreciate being able to shop Louisiana-curated gifts from local artists.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I love coming in and speaking directly with the owner, Debbie. I think there’s personalized service here. They gift wrap for us and everything. And it’s important, I think, to support local shops so that we continue to have a variety of things. There’s a lot of unique gifts that are offered here at Enchanted Garden. It’s definitely one of our favorite places, ” said long-time customer Heidi Martin.

Shoppers say their experience at the shop brings them back to the store.

“So we just love coming in here it’s something different. It’s different than walking into just a chain store, so we love it, ” said Martin.

Enchanted Garden is located at 2429 Line Avenue (at Prospect) in Shreveport, Louisiana.