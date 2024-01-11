SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As we brace for freezing temperatures in the coming days, local organizations are preparing to protect the most vulnerable in our community.

Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is preparing for the looming cold by packing winter essentials, such as blankets, clothing, and food, for the unhoused.

“We prep with, you know, with wool blankets, making sure we have enough cots, making sure we got enough warm supplies, socks, and all that stuff,” says Larry Otwell.

Missions and organizations are getting ready to help the homeless community, providing support is offered year-round, and those efforts increase during severe weather.

“It’s important that we shed love- show love to those that are less fortunate than we are. So we want to make sure that they have the necessities that they need in this time,” says George Manson.

The Holy Mission is preparing with the Kingdom Project to also keep its doors open to the community.

“People are still thanking us even today, you know, from last, for last year and the things that we do as the Kingdom Project throughout the downtown area in Shreveport,” says George Costict.

Otwell and the rescue mission go out into the community, no matter the weather to find those who may not know help is there.

“Our outreach team will go out even in that, and people that are hard-headed and just won’t come in, we’ll give them hand warmers and stuff like that and blankets because we don’t want nobody to die,” explains Otwell.

For the Holy Mission, their motive is the same: nobody should suffer in the cold because they do not have the means.

“Our desire is not to let no one get frostbitten or- or someone die out there because of lack of heat or shelter. You know, so we’re just trying to do our part as men of God,” affirms Costict.

Individuals can help by donating warm supplies, and if residents see someone who may need help, reach out to the Rescue Mission so they can offer support.