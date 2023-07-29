SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The African American Parade Celebration Committee held an event meant to help young people feel better about themselves as they head back to school.

The organization’s founder, Barbara Norton, said they have given away free shoes for 19 years through sponsored partnerships and have given away more than 29,000 brand-new pairs of shoes to families in need.

“And we just know without a doubt that there are many people going through the struggle. And then that they are going through the struggle, some of them with three children, some of them with five,” Norton said. “However many that they have, we service each one of them as long as they are up to 19 years old from six until 19.”

Norton emphasized the importance of everyone in the community coming together to support one another in the best ways possible. Norton and other committee members understand how empowering it is when a person shows up and feels good about themselves.

Families in line for back to school shoe giveaway (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“When they are sitting up in class and they are looking at the little boy, the little girl next to them, their self-esteem is down, and I promise you, they are not focused on education. Because they said that may be some of the reasons why a lot of our kids are not getting the grades that they are supposed to because when they are in class, they are feeling, you know, they are feeling low, they are feeling, you know, like the world, doesn’t care anything about them,” Norton said.

But Norton does love them, which is why her organization has chosen this way to give back, year after year.

“On behalf of the African American Parade celebration committee, (we) want them to know that there are people out there who really love them, who cares about them, who want to make sure that they are able to succeed in life.”

Norton thanks her sponsors, and local businesses, and residents of Shreveport who put their arms around community members in need to let them know they are not alone or forgotten.