SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage is accepting applications for the Shreveport Water Assistance Program (SWAP) from those in need of help paying overdue water bills.

“We know that many Shreveport residents are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and this program is another way we are committed to helping our customers bounce back,” said William Daniel, Director of Water and Sewerage. “I encourage everyone eligible to apply for this assistance.”

To be eligible, the property must meet these requirements:

The property must be a single-family residence

Must have an active Water and Sewerage account

Must have income at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guideline Level

More information on requirements and where to apply can be found here.