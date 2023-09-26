SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport City Council discussed the noise ordinance Tuesday after an unruly crowd that spilled into Downtown Shreveport on Saturday night.

“Two issues that I think are at the heart of it: regulation and responsibility,” said Founder of ShrevePride Chris Lyon, “It’s somewhere between 3-4 times the normal volume in the club district.”

Lyon said, that since the addition of the outdoor speakers, the club district’s hit 96 decibels (dB) and above. The normal volume is anywhere between 85-88 dB.

According to Yale Environment Health & Safety, prolonged exposure of 95dB and above may result in hearing loss.

Lyon compared two high-traffic areas, Bourbon Street and Broadway in New Orleans, reiterating that Shreveport can be safe and successful with an enforceable noise permit.

Owners of an apartment in Downtown Shreveport said they feel trapped inside, especially during weekends.

“Instead of putting chocolate on the pillow, I put complimentary earplugs on the pillow. I believe- what we’ve seen over the past few weeks it’s gotten worse and worse.”

The Chief of the Shreveport Police Department said his main concerns were the large crowds and loitering.

Chief Wayne accused a local club of increasing their volume competing with police sirens.

He proposed the city council consider the noise ordinance for establishments, 7 a.m.-12 a.m. 65 dB, and 12 a.m. – 7 a.m. be 55dB.

According to Decibel Pro 50db is:

A quiet conversation

A quiet office or home

A quiet residential street

A quiet refrigerator

Moderate rainfall

Council members Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. and Tabitha Taylor said they were concerned that this ordinance may not be operational for businesses.

Jackson said he “does not want to not put anyone out of business” and said “A patio permit to provide entertainment outside, which Club Haze already has.”

Jackson and Taylor questioned how Shreveport Police would enforce the ordinances in residential areas versus the club district.

Chief Wayne stated they would use a device to measure the sound from the property line. And said a club that is partly outdoor would require two permits.

Taylor echoed Jackson saying in order to make a decision the club owners need to be a part of the conversation.

In addition, Taylor said, SPD needs to go to every bar/club to make them aware of the ordinance/requirements.

Councilmember Jim Taliaferro said this time will be an “educational process” for businesses directly affected and give the Shreveport Police Department more time to mediate.

The council voted to postpone the ordinance for two weeks. It was moved by Taylor, second by Jackson, and passed with five votes.