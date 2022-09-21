SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Committee of 100 for Economic Development, Inc., Louisiana’s Business Roundtable, announced the addition of Shreveport native Rick Simpson to the organization’s membership.

The C100 promotes public policy that makes Louisiana more competitive in retaining existing businesses and industry and attracting more innovative companies to Louisiana.

Simpson is the founder, CEO, and President of Professional Sitter Services, LLC, in Shreveport and has represented top brands for product integration for the motion picture divisions of Warner Brothers Studios, Walt Disney Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, DreamWorks, Buena Vista Pictures, Castle Rock, Skydance, and Sony.

He was critical in opening and developing the Graciela Hotel (now known as Hotel Amarano) in Burbank, California, and completed the Ritz Carlton Hospitality executive training program in Los Angeles.

“C100 is excited to have Rick. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the membership of C100 that will greatly benefit our members and the citizens of our state,” C100 Executive Committee Member Linda Biernacki said.

Simpson is currently a member of the Shreveport Bossier Executive Association, serves on the Board of Directors for Robinson Film Center in Shreveport, and the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.