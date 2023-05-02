SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native and three-time Olympic weightlifter is working to be named Mr. Health and Fitness by Muscle and Fitness Magazine.

Kendrick Farris is competing against others across the country for the grand prize of $20,000 and a two-page feature in the magazine.

The coach and founder of Bless the Gym said he wants to make fitness accessible to everyone.

“I know a lot of times when people hear about fitness, a lot of times they get a turn off and they feel like ‘I don’t know if I can do that,'” said Farris. “I’m one of the people, I would really like to make it practical. Being from here [Shreveport], I understand the lifestyle that’s here and I just want to do my part in making sure it’s accessible to everyone.”

Farris said if he wins, he will use the money to organize more fitness camps for children and parents.

Voting is free once a day here, and those who want to purchase more votes cand do so by donating to Homes for Wounded Warriors.