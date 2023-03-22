SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Alex Troegel, also known as Al Boogie, shared his experience after auditioning for this season of NBC’s The Voice.

The Shreveport native has dreamed of turning his passion for music into a career for a while.

Recently, Troegel had the chance to share his talent with the world by singing in front of four of the biggest names in music. The judging panel for this season’s of The Voice includes Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

“It was such a cool experience, but I guess one thing that sticks with me is the amount of hard work that goes on behind the scenes, like the people you don’t see on TV,” Troegel said.

The process leading up to the blind audition consisted of several rounds, beginning with virtual casting calls.

The long audition process had Troegel reflecting on his support system.

“It was a lot. It was a lot being away from my kids.”

He noted how lucky he felt to have his family and colleagues supporting him from home. His wife, Stacey, and 13 year-old son, Dierks, had the chance to watch him perform live from backstage.

Despite not getting a chair turn, Troegel said the experience gave him the motivation to start writing more original music.

Even as a father of three, he emphasized how it is never too late to chase your dreams.

“It’s very important to stay true to yourself, be yourself, go after your dreams,” said Troegel. “But if you don’t quite reach them or reach what you think you should reach, don’t let it discourage you from still making music because music at the end of the day is very objective.”

You can watch Al Boogie perform March 22 at the Frozen Pirogue in the East Bank.

Troegel will perform with his band, Ole Whiskey Revival, at Hurricane Alley Thursday.

“We’ve kind of developed the whole Hurricane Alley concept and now we’ve got a giant stage in the back that they all come and play on,” said Beau Hays, Co-Owner of Frozen Pirogue, Hurricane Alley, BeauxJax Crafthouse and Chef’s Table by BeauxJax. “We try and keep all the shows free so that the community can experience all of that. Hopefully these guys can grow their career in our place.”