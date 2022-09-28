SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There is still time to register for National Night Out.

Wednesday is the last day to sign up for National Night Out in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department is giving away signs to the first 200 citizens that have registered to attend National Night Out parties. The giveaway will happen on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Shreveport Police Department, located at 1234 Texas Ave.

SPD said in a release that citizens must be present in order to claim their sign.

SPD will be holding the first-ever National Night Out Kick-Off party on Oct 4. The kick-off will begin at 4 p.m. and officers can visit with friends, families, and citizens at the police department. Officers will then leave the station and begin saturating the communities, as they look to have the most successful National Night Out in the history of Shreveport.

Those wishing to register can contact the Community Oriented Policing Bureau at 318-673-6950 or register online.