SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Art can be a powerful force, and The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice wanted to use the medium to inspire voting in Black and Brown communities, LGBTQ+ communities, and communities with disabilities.

In March of 2022, the coalition held a competition in the nine arts districts across the state of Louisiana for artists to use their discipline and the theme, “your power, your voice, your vote.” Four micro-commissions were awarded to artists in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and to local muralist, KaDavien Baylor in Shreveport.

“You’ll see a sign that says, ‘A hopeless people is a voteless people’ and that’s what this is all about, bringing voters awareness from the micro-grant,” Baylor said.

The mural, titled “The Power of the Ballot” is painted on the side of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity House at 3132 Greenwood Rd. The fraternity offered their home because of their passion and their Voter Education, Registration Program.

Gerri Hobdy, the Chairman of the Board for the coalition said the side of the home and neighborhood was the perfect place.

“We wanted it embedded not necessarily downtown, but in communities where we could truly inspire those who live in and around it to see it and to understand what it took to get the vote,” Hobdy said.

She continued, “We want to be sure that the African American community and communities of color, in particular, have an opportunity to have their voice, be able to vote for people who truly represent them.”

“The Power of the Ballot” mural unveiled at the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity House, painted by local artist, KaDavien Baylor

“The Power of the Ballot” mural unveiled at the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity House, painted by local artist, KaDavien Baylor

“The Power of the Ballot” mural unveiled at the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity House, painted by local artist, KaDavien Baylor

In the mural, Baylor said he included seven stars along the top to represent the seven jewels, the founders of Alpha Phi Alpha.

In the middle are portraits of “giants and legends,” civil rights leaders including Thurgood Marshall and W.E.B. Dubois. He also made the mural personal to Shreveport with a painting of a voter’s march led by Martin Luther King Jr., but also local leaders who he has met in the community.

Embedded in the mural is a QR code with up-to-date information on where and how to vote.

“We are advocating for all people to have access, to have a voice, and we are all about equity and justice for all,” Hobdy said.