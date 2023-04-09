SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A motorcycle passenger was killed after the driver lost control on I-49 S in Shreveport Saturday evening.

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Rahmire Daehaun Bell.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The motorcycle that Bell was a passenger on lost control at the Pierremont Road/Hollywood Avenue exit. Bell died at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 5:51 p.m.

Shreveport police continue the investigate the cause of the crash, an autopsy for Bell was ordered.