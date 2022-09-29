SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of Shreveport residents at a mobile home park say they can no longer afford their rent after it recently doubled.

Homes Of America recently purchased the Forest Estates mobile home park near Bert Kouns Industrial Blvd. Residents say the new owners raised the rent from $265 to $525.

“It’s stressful to know. How am I going to make the rent payment? How am I going to do that?” Brittney Sims asked. “This is absurd because we don’t have money like that and it was cheaper than this,” Sims said.

Sims says, like many others in the mobile home park, she and her sister Laura are not working. Their family has been at Forest Estates for a little under a year.

“My sister, her fiancé, her two babies, me and our husband and our two dogs, we’re having to move in with our parents,” Sims said.

The property manager says they gave a one-month notice, but renters say they are unsure how they can pay the new rate.

“I don’t even know that we are. I mean, it’s still up in the air. I mean, we don’t have that kind of money,” said resident Robin Perry.

Perry has owned her mobile home for the last five years and says she can’t leave.

“When you don’t know what’s going on and it’s just a huge increase. It’s confusing, and it’s scary, and I hope that this would get worked out, and it can come back to a normal level of playing field for everybody,” she says.

The rent increase comes after a new owner bought the park. The property manager did not comment further and says Homes Of America told them not to release its contact information.

“This is absurd because we don’t have money like that. And it was cheaper than this,” Sims said.

KTAL/KMSS Reached out to the Metropolitan Planning Commission and Caddo Tax Assessor Office, who says they cannot find a phone number for the new park owner.