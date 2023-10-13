SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Martin Luther King Development Corporation holds information panel discussions and events regularly for residents of the community and the latest event gathered a panel to discuss domestic violence.

The panel included a representative from the Caddo District Attorney’s Office as well as a representative from Project Celebration.

Attendees were also able to participate in a question-and-answer segment and were provided with informational pamphlets.

The event was as informative, as it was fun. Prizes were given, and those in attendance enjoyed food, dancing, and a singalong of Gloria Gainer’s hit “I Will Survive.”

