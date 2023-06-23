SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A list of resources available to aid Shreveport residents with post-storm recovery efforts was provided by Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office.

A storm recovery update provided information about resources for debris removal and cleanup and also financial assistance programs that are available.

The U.S. Small Business Administration may make low-interest loans available if 25 homes or businesses suffered major structural damages to buildings that are not covered by insurance. To learn more about the qualifications or apply visit damage.la.gov. You may also call the Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Office at 318-675-2275. Reports may be made for you or on behalf of others.

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance for persons who suffered uninsured structural damage to their homes. To request assistance call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

As state and federal agencies continue to assess the damage, FEMA individual assistance may become available. While that is not a certainty, the mayor’s office advises residents to track their losses to provide accurate information if FEMA funding becomes available.

The media release reiterates that the biggest issue faced by most residents is the removal of debris, large tree limbs, and other vegetative waste. This has compelled city leaders to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for qualified contractors to remove debris and deliver it to a permitted site for storage or disposal. The city expects to issue the RFP soon, however, resolution of that process could take weeks.

The RFP process is required so the city can recoup the 75 percent reimbursement for its cost from the State of Louisiana.

While the city goes through the necessary RFP process they suggest that you place the debris where it would normally be picked up by the city.

“You do not need to cut it up in particular bundles or sizes. Please only put vegetative debris, not other debris, in those piles. The site that the city will obtain permits for will only be able to accept vegetative waste, not other garbage or solid waste, and likely will not be able to accept waste from city garbage trucks or equipment operated by the city’s contractors,” Shreveport Mayor’s Office.

The city asks that residents not bag limbs or shrubs. Those items should be piled as neatly as possible but avoid placing them where they could impede or limit the function of storm drains in the event of heavy rain.

Refrain from placing debris near water meters, fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility. If all debris is not collected during the first pass the city asks that you leave the pile as is for collection during subsequent passes.

Tree companies doing residential service are required to remove all debris from the property and haul it to a designated and properly permitted location.

Regular garbage collection will continue as normal and will focus on picking up non-vegetative debris. Residents are asked to separate debris from residential garbage as each will be picked up and removed separately.

City leaders ask for residents’ continued patience while the logistics of post-storm recovery continue to be ironed out. To keep up with recovery efforts visit the City of Shreveport social media channels.