SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has decided not to declare a state of emergency for the city.
The decision comes after the Shreveport City Council voted last week to declare an emergency in response to the high rates of violent crime occurring in the city.
Arceneaux announced the decision in a letter Wednesday.
“I do not believe that a declaration of emergency under the City’s current facts would result in relief from the requirements of the Louisiana Procurement Code,” Arceneaux stated. “We further have not identified any grants or resources that would become available upon a declaration of emergency as requested that are not already available to SPD.”
Mayor Arceneaux’s full statement can be read below:
Arceneaux went on to say he would ‘determine if further task forces would be helpful and whether additional funding is warranted.’
Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor issued the following statement on Arceneaux’s decision:
This doesn’t surprise me Mayor Arceneaux that you wouldn’t declare this emergency in spite of the unanimous vote by the council. This council has been proactive in the majority of the decisions made when addressing crime in our city – by providing necessary resources to our first responders.
As you highlight what instruments are taking place, crime in these areas are still at an all time high. This speaks to the emergency itself. It also says that our officers who work tirelessly, need more support. I am and will stay fully committed working to curtail crime in our city with our first responders and the community.
Public Safety of our citizens is the number one priority of government. It is clear, indicative, and factual that combatting crime against gun violence, women, and children is emergent. Our numbers reflect it. Public Health reflects it. It shall remain emergent and eminent for this council because the numbers in these areas have not declined.
Have a good evening.Tabatha Taylor