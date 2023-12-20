SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has decided not to declare a state of emergency for the city.

The decision comes after the Shreveport City Council voted last week to declare an emergency in response to the high rates of violent crime occurring in the city.

Arceneaux announced the decision in a letter Wednesday.

“I do not believe that a declaration of emergency under the City’s current facts would result in relief from the requirements of the Louisiana Procurement Code,” Arceneaux stated. “We further have not identified any grants or resources that would become available upon a declaration of emergency as requested that are not already available to SPD.”

Mayor Arceneaux’s full statement can be read below:

Arceneaux went on to say he would ‘determine if further task forces would be helpful and whether additional funding is warranted.’

Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor issued the following statement on Arceneaux’s decision: