SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport faces a compliance issue and your pocketbook could pay the cost.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s administration is proposing an increase to water and sewer fees in order to put the city back into compliance.

An ordinance before the council is asking for an increase in water and sewer rates by 20% starting in January.

Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark explains that the City of Shreveport’s bond rating was downgraded in 2021 and 2022 because of growing debt. He said being out of compliance puts the city at risk of being further downgraded and it cannot access certain state grants so he recommends city council pass the fee increase.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor of District A asked for a breakdown of how this would reflect on people’s monthly water bills.

“The constituents are going to ask for is what that dollar amount is on their water bill. They’re going to want to know what is this going to be. What is this going to equate to? Because you can easily say 20% but adding that to some ears sounds like a lot if you are operating on a fixed income,” Taylor said.

Dark said he is negotiating with city CPAs’ and bond attorneys to make sure the 20% increase is the exact number needed and if they are able to lower it.

In a separate ordinance, there is another proposed fee increase for solid waste charges. Increasing by $3.00 on monthly bills. Raising current charges from $7 to $10 a month. Dark said this would add funding for recruitment and retention for the police and fire department.

The city council does have the option to postpone these proposed fee increases. But the city administration does not think waiting would be best. The council will be presented with a fee summary during tomorrow’s meeting.