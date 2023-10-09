SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arcenaux made a public announcement Monday concerning the conflict in Israel.

Arceneaux released a statement declaring his unwavering support of Israel, a nation he calls a cherished ally of the United States.

“The attack by Hamas against our staunch ally, Israel, resulting in over 700 Israeli deaths is Israel’s 9/11,” said Arceneaux.

Arceneaux went on to say “Hamas seeks nothing less than Israel’s destruction, and I, and all of America, must stand with Israel throughout this war.”

Arceneaux’s statement ended with the words “Am Yisrael Chai,” which means “the people of Israel live.”