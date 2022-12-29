SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and city council members will be sworn in Saturday morning at the Shreveport Convention Center.

The city’s first Republican mayor in more than two decades will be sworn in alongside a city council that is as diverse as the city they will take an oath to represent.

Tom Arceneaux – Mayor of Shreveport

Tabatha Taylor – District A

Gary Brooks – District B

James “Jim” Taliaferro – District C

Grayson Boucher – District D

Alan Jackson – District E

James Green – District F

Ursula Bowman -District G

The inauguration and city council installation ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport. KTALnews.com will stream the inauguration and council installation ceremony.