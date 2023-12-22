SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux doubles down on his decision not to declare a state of emergency on gun violence and violence on women and children.

The decision comes in the form of a 6-page letter that the mayor sent on December 20th.

During Thursday’s Shreveport City Council meeting, District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said she is not pleased with the decision.

“Mr. Mayor, in my community, my citizens and my constituents do not feel safe. They do not feel safe at all, and it is a sentiment that grows, and that is discussed daily,” said Taylor.

In the letter, Mayor Arceneaux said, “I do not believe that a declaration of emergency under the City’s current facts would result in relief from the requirements of the Louisiana Procurement Code.”

He echoed this sentiment in an interview by saying, “To declare an emergency, I felt, was a very drastic step that was not warranted at this time because there’s no step after that – that we can take imminently. If you declare an emergency, people expect that there’s something that you can do to prevent it.”

Councilwoman Taylor says that violence is still an issue, bringing up the fact that Governor-elect Landry is holding a special legislative session on crime for the State of Louisiana.

She adds, “It is very difficult to deal with mothers and fathers who are crying out and constituents who are afraid within this city because they don’t feel safe,” said Taylor.

In the 6-page letter, Mayor Arceneaux included a chart from the Shreveport Police Department. He says that while homicides and auto thefts have increased significantly, overall crime is down by 4.1%

“I regret that people feel afraid, and I’m sure that there are people who are afraid, but generally speaking, I believe the city is safe and that most of the people are able to go about their business without fear of being a victim of crime,” said Mayor Arceneaux.

Councilwoman Taylor says she stands by the declaration and her priority for public safety.

“We have witnessed more than three mass shootings in the city of Shreveport. We have witnessed a number of violent, gun-violent deaths within this city. Just as of last week, we had somebody, or maybe this week, walking down the street that got shot in the leg,” said Councilwoman Taylor.

She adds that she understands crime affects the inner city community at alarming rates.

“If we [City Council] can be afraid to go out in this city in certain areas that you would not go in – in this city, I don’t know what it’s going to take for there to be immediate and imminent attention to this matter,” said Councilwoman Taylor.