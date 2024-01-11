SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Due to the upcoming severe weather later tonight and into next week Shreveport’s Mayor wants to reassure the community of resources.

“I want you to know that early next week we’re expecting some unseasonably cold weather. If you’re experiencing difficulties or lost power at your home, please be aware that we will have warming centers, and those are in the process of being set up in conjunction with spar and the Department of Homeland Security,” reassures Arceneaux.

Utility companies in the area have also given residents tips to prepare for the Arctic air that is coming into the area early next week.

Shelters and other aid organizations have announced that they will provide shelter to prevent Shreveport’s unhoused from having to brave the temperatures outside. The city will also announce the location of warming centers that residents can go to if they experience a loss of power due to weather.

Watch Mayor Arceneaux’s message in its entirety in the player above.