SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mavericks partnered with Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) to host a free kids camp.

Kids worked on drills and skills in today’s basketball clinic at Lakeside Community Center.

Kids who attended the clinic got free admission to watch the Mavericks in action.

“The kids are our future,” said Ty Jordan, Shreveport Mavericks Player. “Just having them and their families here being our support system, we’ll need them.”

The Mavericks face the SE Texas Panthers at home Tuesday, May 16.