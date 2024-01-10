SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday is Monday, and the Shreveport-Caddo community will host several events to honor the legacy.

The Dream Keepers Alliance announced the MLK Celebration Weekend of events, a regional tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The celebration is an opportunity to share the richness of culture, express unity, and provide opportunities for community engagement.

The weekend events are as follows:

Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal XXI – Sobek Rides the Orient Express

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Doors Open: 6 p.m., Tableau: 8 p.m.

Shreveport Convention Center

Krewe of Sobek Parade

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

1 p.m.

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

MLK Dream Keepers Cookoff

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Setup: 8 a.m., Judging: 12. p.m.

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

Mr. & Miss MLK Dream Day Pageant

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School

MLK Dream Day Arts Festival

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School

MLK Dream Keepers Bands Showcase

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Municipal Auditorium

Krewe of Harambee Hopes & Dreams Breakfast

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

8 a.m.

Petroleum Club of Shreveport

Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

1 p.m.

Downtown Shreveport

It is sponsored by the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Caddo Parish Schools, Caddo Parish DAs Office, Visit Shreveport Bossier, the MLK CDC, the Krewe of Harambee, and the Krewe of Sobek.