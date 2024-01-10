SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday is Monday, and the Shreveport-Caddo community will host several events to honor the legacy.
The Dream Keepers Alliance announced the MLK Celebration Weekend of events, a regional tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The celebration is an opportunity to share the richness of culture, express unity, and provide opportunities for community engagement.
The weekend events are as follows:
Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal XXI – Sobek Rides the Orient Express
Friday, Jan. 12, 2024
Doors Open: 6 p.m., Tableau: 8 p.m.
Shreveport Convention Center
Krewe of Sobek Parade
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024
1 p.m.
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
MLK Dream Keepers Cookoff
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024
Setup: 8 a.m., Judging: 12. p.m.
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
Mr. & Miss MLK Dream Day Pageant
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Booker T. Washington High School
MLK Dream Day Arts Festival
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Booker T. Washington High School
MLK Dream Keepers Bands Showcase
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Municipal Auditorium
Krewe of Harambee Hopes & Dreams Breakfast
Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
8 a.m.
Petroleum Club of Shreveport
Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade
Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
1 p.m.
Downtown Shreveport
It is sponsored by the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Caddo Parish Schools, Caddo Parish DAs Office, Visit Shreveport Bossier, the MLK CDC, the Krewe of Harambee, and the Krewe of Sobek.