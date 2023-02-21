SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Mardi Gras krewe member was nearby the fatal shooting that claimed the life of a Texas teen. She called 911 multiple times before the shooting took place.

Angie Costakis is a Krewe of Centaur member who came to support her Krewe of Gemini friends, and like so many other families, she was there on Clyde Fant Parkway when the beloved parade turned deadly.

As the Krewe of Gemini was rolling through its route through downtown Shreveport on Saturday evening, a shot rang out near the parking lot of the Magnolia School of Excellence next to the service road of Clyde Fant Parkway.

“It was just surreal because you have floats coming by with excited, happy people throwing, and excited, happy people catching with first responders in the background coming up the service road. Where we were parked was a crime scene. A law enforcement officer came up to us and confirmed there was a shooting. At that point, everybody started packing up,” Costakis said.

Costakis said people noticed a lot of commotion hours earlier while setting up that morning, starting at 4 a.m.

“There were just so many kids underage drinking. There were fights, but they were more like brawls. We had about four or five (fights) Around us. We called 911 three times,” Costakis said.

She said after three calls to 911; people realized it was too much for officers to handle all at once.

“The Shreveport Police Department was all over. The Caddo Sheriff’s office was all over. They were managing everything. I don’t think they ever got to stop to catch their breath,” Costakis said.

She said in her ten years as a Mardi Gras rider; she does not feel the event is less safe than it has been in years past. But the amount of underage drinking stood out to her group.