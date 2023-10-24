SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After months of meetings and public discussion about how the city can safely host Mardi Gras parades without diminishing the fun Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the city’s largest Krewes come together to say the festivities will roll on.

The mayor hosted a joint press conference with Krewe members and tourism officials to discuss agreed-upon changes for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

The African American History Parade and Centaur are scheduled for the same day, February 3, 2024.

Mayor Arceneaux expressed concerns about this due to a lack of law enforcement resources.

Visit Shreveport-Bossier along with city leaders found additional law enforcement personnel to patrol throughout the route of the parades. This group includes auxiliary law enforcement members, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, parole officers, and private security. These additional resources will dedicate their time to ensure the festivities continue safely.

After meetings with SPAR, the Shreveport Police and Fire Departments, and the Department of Public Works regarding safety during the city’s two largest parades the mayor’s office said he is confident in the safety measures being put in place.

Now, The African American History parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by The Krewe of Centaur Parade at 2:45 p.m. which will begin at Clyde Fant Parkway. Both parades are still set for their original date.

“We are thrilled that the Krewe of Centaur will roll along its full route on its regular date,” said Ricky Bridges, Krewe of Centaur captain.

The following weekend, The Krewe of Gemini Parade will begin at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

“Gemini always puts on a show, and it’s so much fun for the crowds and the Krewe,” said Patrick Gallagher, Krewe of Gemini Parade co-captain.

Mardi Gras Day is Tuesday, February 13, 2024.