SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years.

Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana because he says it happened to him here at the Caesars-owned Horseshoe in Bossier City in 2021.

The suit alleges breach of contract, conversion, and unjust enrichment, claiming Caesars casinos have been taxing their players by manipulating the cash-out system employed by their slot machines.

The complaint centers on how today’s slot machines spit out vouchers for the amount owed when the player cashes out. These vouchers can be redeemed at kiosks for exact change. But Young claims, “For the last few years, Defendants have essentially been keeping the change off of hundreds of thousands if not millions of Gaming Vouchers, essentially robbing their customers a few cents at a time, on millions of transactions” by rounding down to the nearest dollar.

“Unless the Gaming Voucher was for a round dollar amount, the amount dispensed was less than the amount requested. The receipt then glibly recited “Transaction Completed Successfully. The receipt bore no further direction and left gamers without further option. The Kiosk simply kept the change.”

The suit claims Caesars casinos “failed to put an average player on reasonable notice that Gaming Voucher would be rounded down and that the Kiosk would simply keep a player’s change.”

Young is seeking to certify a class of similarly situated claimants as “all visitors to a casino owned or operated by Defendant between September 23, 2012 and present who were deprived of their change by Defendant.”

A class-action is a type of lawsuit where the “class” is a group of people who compose one of the plaintiffs who allegedly have suffered harm caused by the defendant.

“The Plaintiff filed this suit confident that these practices had impacted thousands of casino patrons,” according to Sternberg, Naccari & White LLC and Martzell, Bickford, & Centola, A.P.C., the law firm seeking to represent the class if such status is granted. “There are several casino operators that have been dispensing change responsibly all along, so the facts will show that it is possible to operate a casino in this day and age while appropriately dispensing change. We look forward to the opportunity for our clients to have their day in court.”

Caesars was served with the suit on October 3 and is required to file a response in 21 days. The company has not responded to a request for comment.