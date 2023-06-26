SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of pornography involving juveniles pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Monday.

District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced him to serve 10 years in prison.

Glenderek Merritt admitted to photographing, videotaping, filming, or otherwise reproducing visually sexual performances involving a child under the age of 17.

In addition to his hard-labor sentence, the 26-year-old must register as a sex offender for 15 years upon his release.

Merritt was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brittany Arvie. He was defended by Katherine Ferguson.