SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport man killed while driving a go-kart over the weekend has been identified.

According to the coroner, 52-year-old Shawn Williams was driving a go-kart in the 3700 block of St. Vincent Avenue Sunday night.

Williams reportedly made a U-turn and was struck by another vehicle from behind.

Williams died just after 9:21 p.m.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.