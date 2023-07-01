SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash on I-49 in Desoto Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, 33-year-old Michael Sandifer was traveling south on I-49 when his vehicle somehow exited the left side of the roadway, traveled across the median, and struck a concrete bridge pillar head-on.

Sandifer, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Desoto Parish Coroner’s Office.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.