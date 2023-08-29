SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of a man who died of heat stroke Monday morning in the Allendale neighborhood.

Around 10:30 a.m., a relative found the body of 28-year-old Timothy Wood at his home in the 1700 block of Weinstock Street. The coroner’s office said there was no air conditioning in his residence.

Wood’s body temperature was reportedly 102.2 degrees. According to the coroner’s office, the ambient temperature inside the residence was 85 degrees when Wood was found.

No autopsy has been ordered. Toxicology reports are pending.