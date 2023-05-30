Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been arrested for aggravated flight after leading police on a high-speed chase over the weekend.

According to police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle at Stoner Avenue and Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway around 10:45 p.m. on May 27.

The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The motorcycle exceeded 120 miles per hour before wrecking at Monkhouse Drive and Interstate 20.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Jordan Garrett.

Garrett was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, one count of obstruction of a highway, one count of resisting an officer, and numerous traffic violations.

No injuries were reported.