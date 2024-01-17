SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Frozen precipitation covered the Shreveport – Bossier area transforming local parks and hills into winter playgrounds! Locals bundled up to sled down “Thrill Hill” in South Highlands.

“It’s called Thrill Hill. It’s really, it’s really steep and if you’re going sledding it’s super fun!” said Elizabeth O.

Anyone who was able to drive or walk to Gilbert Street in South Highlands was in for an icy thrill. children had make-shift sleds. Everything from wooden plank, lids to trash bins and even laundry baskets!

“Just enjoying the winter, the cold and ice and the snow. We don’t get to have this kind of opportunities very often, so when it happens we have to take full advantage” said Shreveport resident Ben Israel

The colder the temperature … The more layers of clothes were needed.

“I have like three jackets on it’s pretty cold,” said Elizabeth.

“We bundled up we got every sock, at least two or three pairs of socks, lots of layers, because I knew the kids were going to get cold,” said Israel.

Below-freezing temperatures were last in the minds of families and friends who came to have fun in the snow

“I was pretty cold! But I don’t think I need all of this on” ? said Francis I.

“It’s just fun seeing the kids have fun in the snow and seeing friends and neighbors that live here; some classmates, and it’s just we’ve been cooped up in the house for a few days now so the kids need a little burn off some energy. So walking up this hill a little bit with exercise and sliding down is the best part. said Israel