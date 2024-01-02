SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As we enter the new year, we are taking a look back at some of the most unforgettable stories of 20-23, from climate to crime to new beginnings.

2023 had some immense yet historic moments throughout the year; mandatory evacuations were ordered by the DeSoto parish sheriff’s office for Keachi residents after a trained derailed, spilling 10,000 gallons of acid products on January 29th; no one was injured.

on March 29th, traffic was still topping headlines as the video showed drivers of two big rigs aggressively bobbing and weaving toward one another along I-49 near the Stonewall exit.

Fast forward to June 5th, heavy flash-flood waters trap two men in a vehicle beneath a bridge in Shreveport’s Ingleside community. Rescuers entered the water and attempted to bring both men to safety but could only save the life of one man.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy was one among several county officials caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching black people on June 13th. The state’s top prosecutor said his office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations completed their investigation and found no legal grounds to dismiss Sheriff Clardy.

On July 4, Brian Horn was found guilty for the second time in the 2010 death of 12-year-old Justin Bloxom. The decision comes almost five years after the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned the jury’s unanimous initial decision in 2014 to convict Horn.

On July 27, a Shreveport woman had the surprise of a lifetime, and not in a good way; after her middle-of-the-night trip to the bathroom turned into a snake-retrieving operation; after completely taking apart the toilet, Steve Kennedy, with Steve’s Snaketuary was able to successfully remove the snake.

A shake-up in city government during a city council meeting. The clerk of council, Shanerika Flemings was fired through a majority votebut before the vote, she read a statement filled with profanity and accusations about the council members who voted to terminate her.

“Councilwoman Bowman told me I shouldn’t do s*** for them. However, I told her I would work hard for them, and I kept my word.” says former Shreveport city council clerk Shanerika Fleming. Fleming said she wanted her comments to be on public record.

all council members remained silent during her statement.

Earlier this year, NBC Six was the only news station in town to bring you word of Curtis ’50 cent’ Jackson’s visit to Shreveport. Jackson was seen touring Millennium Studios in Shreveport in February, and on November 15th, Shreveport city council introduced legislation for 50 Cent’s production company, G-unit Films, to move into Millennium Studios. The lease proposes an initial term of thirty years with an option to renew for one additional 15-year term and includes ‘all furniture, fixtures, and equipment.’

later in the month, Shreveport announces a new sheriff in town. After more than a decade, voters in Caddo parish had to choose a successor for a long-tenured sheriff, on November 18th. The race for the sheriff of Caddo parish appeared to be a wash for former Shreveport city councilman John Nickelson; however, the race came down to the wire, and with all precincts in the parish reporting, the race concluded, only one vote apart. An appeal was filed with the Louisiana State Supreme Court on behalf of Henry Whitehorn but was denied the run-off election will be on March 23rd

Ending the year on a good note, The CPKC holiday train made its way to Shreveport and Texarkana, carrying Christmas cheer with light displays and live music on December 1st. It is the train’s 25th annual trip through Canada and the United States, aiding food banks and shelves by raising funds, collecting food donations, and increasing awareness about the challenges of food insecurity.