SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Little Theatre holds ten annual productions and pulls audiences from not only Shreveport-Bossier City areas but also from East Texas, Southern Arkansas, and smaller communities throughout Northwest Louisiana.

Shreveport Little Theatre (SLT) was founded in 1922 and has quite a historical background. The Shreveport Little Theatre & Academy celebrated its 100th consecutive season in 2021-2022 and is one of the oldest continuously producing community theatres in America. SLT was produced without interruption throughout the Great Depression, World War II, and two fires.

From the first performance in the City Hall Auditorium in 1922, The Shreveport Little Theatre staged productions in the Jewish Synagogue, the Grand Opera House, and the Auditorium of the Woman’s Department Club until they built their own home and opened on March 14, 1927, at 812 Margaret Place.

Source: Shreveport Little Theatre

This charming and intimate 170-seat theater is of Rural English architectural style and is completely handicapped-accessible. The playhouse has earned national recognition through the years, including LIFE magazine naming Shreveport Little Theatre as one of the nation’s top three community playhouses.

Shreveport Little Theatre is gearing up for its upcoming production, Driving Miss Daisy.

Driving Miss Daisy is a searing, funny, and hopeful meditation on race relations in America, told through the complex relationship between three enduring characters, Miss Daisy, Hoke, and Miss Daisy’s son, Boolie. Anne Lockhart will star as Miss Daisy. Appearing opposite Lockhart will be Robert Blue as Hoke and Thomas Hamauei as Boolie.

Performances are scheduled for April 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23, 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors, students, and active military.

Shreveport Little Theatre’s Box Office is at 812 Margaret Place and is open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For tickets and more information call, (318) 424-4439 or visit Shreveport Little Theatre.