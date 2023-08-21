SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Shreveport Little Theatre will be highlighted for its continuous impact on the community as the nation’s longest-standing and continuously producing community theatre.

The community theatre was founded in 1922 and since then has never missed a curtain call despite many obstacles over the years including two fires.

Filmmaker Dr. Robert Darrow joins Brittany Defran LIVE to share the rich history of the Shreveport Little Theatre and what you can expect in the ‘Shreveport Little Theatre: Maker of Dreams’ documentary airing on Louisiana Public Broadcasting LPB, Monday, August 21, 7 p.m.