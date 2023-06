SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – June is pride month and two local activists are working to educate and make a local footprint for the LGBTQIA+ community right here in Shreveport-Bossier.

Heather Goodman-D’Anna is a licensed professional counselor (LPC) who will address the mental health impacts of those on their journey of discovery.

Alana Oldham is the Co-founder of Rainbow PAC, a new organization that is bringing community members together to collaborate and make a local difference.