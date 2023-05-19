SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officials gathered downtown to address crime in downtown Shreveport.

City Marshal James Jefferson, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, and Sheriff Steve Prator will address their multi-jurisdictional plan to keep the community and patrons safe in downtown Shreveport.

Sheriff Prator told media on hand that the departments already share resources, equipment, and the problem of crime in the city and parish. So it only makes sense that they would continue task force efforts.

Liz Swain, Director of the Shreveport Downtown Development District expressed delight that law enforcement was on hand for the announcement to address safety in downtown and other areas as well.

The media conference was prompted by multiple shootings and an unruly crowd that gathered on May 5 which led to multiple arrests. A video that spread quickly on social media showed downtown revelers dancing on parked vehicles, obstructing traffic, drunk and disorderly conduct, and other criminal offenses.

“With social media, these groups can move so quickly so we have to move just as quickly,” Prator said.

The sheriff said law enforcement will move as quickly as those who choose to violate the law.