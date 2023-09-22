SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A rally was organized in support of former Shreveport City Council Clerk Shanerika Flemings after her abrupt termination during a regular council meeting.

The labor justice rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Government Plaza.

Organizers said the rally will bring together a collective of clergy members, grassroots community activists, fraternal and civic, groups, and citizens who witnessed Fleming’s firing inside the council chamber and online.

Flemings read an 8-minute profanity-laced statement that exposed inappropriate behavior by councilmembers Brooks, and Bowman; including Bowman excusing Brook’s use of the “n” word.

In a release announcing the rally, Shreveport activist and former city council candidate Craig Lee said, “We understand that Louisiana is an At-Will employment state, however, workers do have rights and the law does have recourse for individuals who were fired for illegal reasons.”

This is a developing story and updated details of the event will be provided as they occur.