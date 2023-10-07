SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Krewe of Highland held its 29th Annual Coronation on Friday.

They said farewell to past royals and crowned new royalty including KTAL NBC 6 Anchor Jacque Jovic, who was named Her Ladyship of Highland. Her Ladyship was joined by News 6 Executive Producer Stephanie Lepretre who helped pass out throws.

“It is so much fun to be able to do this because yes everyone sees us on the desk and just sees us as news people but we love to be in the community and we love to do fun things just as everyone else,” Jovic said.

The Krewe not only celebrates Mardi Gras each year, but they also give back to the community.

“We participate in a couple of different walks, we have dinner fundraisers, we’re actually doing a couple of bead drives for people who need throws. Yeah, people think we’re like the super party Krewe but really we try to give back to the community as much as possible,” said a member of Highland.

The Krewe will hold its grand ball on February 9th and their parade will roll on February 11th.